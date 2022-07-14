More Delawareans are reaching out for financial help, whether it be for housing, health care, or food assistance. A number of factors, including the ongoing pandemic, inflation, and job losses, could be to blame.

In June 2021, the Food Bank of Delaware’s on-site pantry supplied 300 to 500 people on average per week, according to director of communications Kim Turner. This summer, that number has doubled, with around 600 to 800 people being serviced per week.

“We know just looking at those numbers that inflation and high gas prices are definitely impacting people’s ability to pay their bills and fuel their cars and buy groceries,” Turner said.

The food bank recently teamed up with DoorDash and Amazon to deliver food directly to homes to relieve residents of having to pay for gas, feed people who are in quarantine, and assist to people with special needs.

Amazon makes about 1,000 deliveries for the food bank every week.

Turner said that, as the number of people coming to the pantry rises, so does the number of people getting food delivered directly to their homes.

Enrollments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are seeing a similar increase. The state’s Enhanced Food Benefits, a program that grants SNAP users an additional $95 per month for food in response to the pandemic, is still ongoing.

Jacqueline Mazariegos-Lopez, a mother and teacher from Georgetown, says paying for groceries, utilities, and gas this summer has been expensive. She said the assistance she gets from the WIC program is helpful, but not enough. The program, which offers assistance to women, infants, and children, has helped her buy formula, but it’s really all she can get for her child.

“A can is like $17, almost $18 per can, and we usually go through seven to 10 a month,” she said. To try to make up the difference, Mazariegos-Lopez has started selling homemade sweets as another source of income.