The federal government’s footprint in Philadelphia has shrunk during the first 50 days of the Trump administration, shedding jobs, office leases and contracts.

In January, the federal government leased about 1.9 million square feet of office space in Philadelphia through the General Services Administration. That was spread across 55 leases, the largest of which was the Philadelphia Internal Revenue Service office along the 2900 block of Market Street, which includes the entire building.

But the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, an entity created by the administration of President Donald Trump, has canceled six of those leases, totaling about 102,000 square feet, in recent weeks.

Those cancellations include the Philadelphia regional Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Education’s Philadelphia Office for Civil Rights, the International Trade Administration, the Bureau of Prisons, a U.S. Secret Service office and the Agricultural Marketing Service in Philadelphia.

The biggest leases were the SEC office inside One Penn Center, spanning 44,765 square feet, and the Department of Education office inside the Wanamaker Building, which is another 42,955 square feet — both of which cost $1.1 million each year.

The moves would save the federal government about $2.6 million each year in office space costs, according to DOGE.

There are six federal buildings in Philadelphia controlled by the GSA, four of which were posted for sale as excess inventory but are now under review.

The three identifiable federal buildings that were posted for sale include the Mid-Atlantic Social Security Center at 300 Spring Garden St., the U.S. Custom House at 200 Chestnut St. and the Veterans Administration Center at 5000 Wissahickon Ave. — all three holding more than 430,000 square feet each.

One of those buildings was not disclosed by address or name, simply identified as “FEDERAL BUILDING 05” by DOGE, so it’s unclear which property that might be or if it was a mistake.

The GSA is the largest office tenant in the country. In almost all of their leases, there is a clause that enables early termination for lack of funding, according to Trepp, a real estate analytics company.

There are 124 properties across the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area with GSA leases, according to Trepp data. About 20% of those leases have what’s known as early termination rights.

It’s common that federal leases offer the government early termination rights if funding for an agency is lost, but that clause is not often used because agencies are routinely funded every year.

“For the landlords, historically the [GSA] has been considered a very strong long-term tenant, even with those provisions in place, because the government just generally by definition is slow-moving and there’s not been a lot of impetus to terminate these leases,” said Lonnie Hendry, chief product officer for Trepp Inc., in a recent interview.