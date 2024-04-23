From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Arlene Wood is the behavioral health grant director at Beebe Healthcare. The hospital system provides mobile health community outreach in Sussex County. Wood said early one morning, the mobile clinic team found a pregnant woman living in a dumpster across from a medical facility.

“She’s in an active addiction. Obviously, she’s homeless, and she didn’t want to go into the facility for treatment,” Wood said. “The peer connected her to resources in Dover and was able to help her get a bus pass. About a week or two later she called the peer and she said, ‘Thank you for saving my life.’ That’s the kind of work that we do in Sussex County, starting at 4:30 a.m.”

Delaware state and community leaders gathered Monday to update the public on the strides they’re making to combat overdose deaths and get people help with their substance use issues. But they also admitted there’s challenges in fighting addiction in the First State.

Preliminary data for the first quarter of 2024 showed that 102 people are suspected of dying of an accidental drug death, compared with 138 overdose deaths for the same period in 2023.

That would be a bright spot after years of continued rises in drug overdoses.