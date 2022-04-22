In rainy Washington state, weak laws squash tenants’ rights to mold remediation

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

The odd-sized rear door in my bedroom and the window next to it hung within a cracked concrete exterior wall that trapped every bit of precipitation nature offered. The West Seattle apartment was in a midcentury brick structure that had once been a hardware store. Its conversion accommodated several small units, roughly renovated. And the old place was riddled with mold.

When the owner showed the two-bedroom apartment in early June 2013, it was still occupied, and the departing tenant’s belongings were stacked in ways that hid problem areas from view. Throughout the summer months, my son and I would have no idea of the mold and moisture painstakingly hidden beneath new coats of paint.

But in September, the rains came, the cold set in, and our true suffering began.

My initial written report of mold, submitted by email to the landlord-property owners, Lance and Galina Betz of G & L Holdings LLC, on Oct. 11, 2013, was followed by six months of the same complaint relayed in person and by email, remitting timely rent throughout this period.

By December, Seattle’s average low temperature was 18 degrees. A broken heating system, a violation of the Seattle Municipal Code, exacerbated the problem within the walls. In my bedroom, icicles melted into pools of water beneath space heaters and extension cords.

In spring the following year, the city’s Department of Construction and Inspection, the entity responsible for most code enforcement in the greater Seattle area, visited the apartment at my request. DCI informed the landlords of several structural violations and ordered superficial repairs that did not remediate the underlying causes of condensation and mold in the unit. With regard to the unsealed exterior wall “bleeding” through to the interior walls, and the resulting failure to achieve weathertightness in the apartment as required by law, the landlords told DCI they would replace the wall after the expiration of my lease.

In New York and California, that response from a landlord would not stand. Under New York City law, homeowners must carry out annual inspections for mold and other indoor allergen hazards, and remediate underlying causes. Under California’s Senate Bill 655, “visible mold growth” has been classified as a type of inadequate sanitation that must be abated by landlords and property owners.

No tenants’ rights or remedies

Washington’s landlord-tenant law, however, shrugs at tenants and winks at landlords when it comes to mold.

Washington state law requires landlords to keep the premises fit for human habitation during tenancy, to maintain the dwelling unit in reasonably weathertight condition, and maintain structural elements in “reasonably good repair.”

Yet shortly after the visit from DCI, when Krysta Thornton, a master home environmentalist with the American Lung Association, came to the apartment to conduct a healthy home checkup — an assessment meant to identify health hazards such as mold and mildew, dust mites, and ventilation issues — she immediately noted the “actively wet” interior and exterior bedroom walls, signs of water damage and mold, and the absence of heating sources in the apartment as required by the Seattle Municipal Code.

“A fully functional heating source is essential in mold prevention,” wrote Thornton. “[And] any materials where mold cannot be removed from surfaces … should be discarded.”

In April 2014, after transmitting the Lung Association’s assessment to the landlords and again asking them to remediate the mold, they refused. They offered to terminate the lease, and directed me to the mold addendum — a mandatory disclosure under Senate Bill 5049 that requires that landlords notify tenants about mold.

The mold addendum doesn’t compel landlords to show and tell where mold exists in a rental property. Far from it. Instead, what it requires is landlord-to-tenant dissemination of information about the health hazards associated with exposure to indoor mold.

A tenant’s written acknowledgment of receipt of the mold addendum proves a landlord’s compliance, but the addendum doesn’t grant tenants specific rights or remedies in the event of mold. The addendum simply advises tenants to use bleach and water if mold develops — which, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is not recommended as a routine practice during mold cleanup.

That’s it. That’s the mandatory disclosure on mold in Washington state.

Health implications of living with indoor mold

Penicillium and Aspergillus spores, commonly known as mold, are naturally occurring in soil. Because they’re very small and lightweight, they’re often airborne and easily distributed, so whenever we open windows and doors, whenever we enter from the outside, we’re introducing fungal spores to indoor environments.

Estelle Levetin, a professor emeritus of biological science at the University of Tulsa, said this kind of spore migration isn’t a problem.

“The problem occurs when the presence of moisture indoors triggers spore germination and growth. That’s when the indoors can [become] contaminated,” Levetin said.

And dampness can cause problems beyond mold. According to Levetin, studies have shown that indoor dampness can lead to mold growth, which can be associated with asthma development.

In his paper “Adverse Health Effects of Indoor Molds,” industrial hygienist Luke Curtis concluded that “exposure to high levels of indoor mold can cause injury to and dysfunction of multiple organs and systems, including respiratory, hematological, immunological, and neurological systems, in immunocompetent humans.”

Mold spores can cause pneumonia, nerve damage, and death, especially for asthmatics and immuno-altered and immunocompromised people. And Levetin said there is an association between dampness, fungal growth, and respiratory tract symptoms. When inhaled, mold spores land on our nasal passages, or they may travel deep into our respiratory system to our lungs.

How to identify mold in your home and take action

The first step in protecting against the effects of mold is knowing how to identify it.

When there’s a moldy odor, start investigating with your eyes, said Levetin, the biological sciences professor at the University of Tulsa. Open cabinets, look beneath sinks, check the bathrooms, she advised. Is there evidence of moisture? Are there rings on the ceiling or walls? Ask about recent structural events and plumbing problems, like a leaky attic or a flooding basement.

Also important to note, she said, is that when a space is too tightly sealed, accumulated moisture from regular indoor activities such as washing clothes and dishes, taking baths and showers, and even cooking can be cause for concern.

“There’s no perfectly sealed structure, there’s always some way that moisture can get in, and not all fungal spores are going to cause problems,” said Levetin. “Freestanding air cleaners are effective, especially the ones with HEPA filters.”

The goal is a healthy balance between weathertightness and steady airflow.