With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available

This story originally appeared on WESA

With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County.

However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels, likely because of the amount of financial assistance still available for certain homeowners.

The state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, has disbursed more than $87 million in aid as of last week, according to its most recent statistics. Some of those funds have gone to utility and property tax assistance for homeowners, in addition, to help with mortgage arrears.