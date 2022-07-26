Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia hopes to improve health outcomes for kids by repairing the homes they live in, thanks to a $1 million investment from Bank of America.

CHOP will select more than 100 homes in West and Southwest Philadelphia — where one-third of children live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

CHOP already helps asthma patients by reducing triggers in the home, like mold and dust, as part of its Community Asthma Prevention Program Plus.

The hospital’s new program, Block Builds, will be open to families who aren’t CHOP or asthma patients. The repairs will be led by Habitat for Humanity and other BIPOC and women contractors identified through the Enterprise Center.

Up to 80% of a child’s health and well-being is linked to social behaviors, socioeconomic factors, and environmental factors, studies find.

“If we’re really going to change outcomes for children, if we’re really going to make children healthy, stable, and educated adults, we really have to look at where they live, learn, play, and sleep, and we have to make those places safe and healthy,” said Dr. Tyra Bryant-Stephens, director and founder of the Community Asthma Prevention Program and Chief Health Equity Officer for the Center for Health Equity at CHOP.