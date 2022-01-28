This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

The persistent buzz of hovering helicopters cast an air of agitation over Philadelphia during the summer of 2020. For Shreya Kangovi, the buzzing was inside her head, too.

“Saturated. COVID. Unrest,” Kangovi wrote in her journal in June. “I’m sick. I have a helicopter in my brain.”

The pandemic was in full swing, demonstrations against racism were erupting in the streets of Philadelphia, where she lives, and Kangovi felt like she was falling apart.

She had gotten COVID-19 in April, and, two months later, she was still not feeling better.

But Kangovi didn’t feel as if she could slow down or take a break. Her work was more intense than ever: A family medicine doctor, she not only sees patients at a federally qualified health center, she also runs a center for community health workers at the University of Pennsylvania.

Community health workers care for individuals in their own neighborhoods. They set health goals with patients and figure out how to achieve them. That can mean anything from making certain medical appointments, to battling an eviction notice, to planting a garden.

With so many questions about COVID-19 and everyone stuck at home, those services were in high demand. Kangovi had to figure out how to reorganize her entire operation so that her team could do the job safely. She also felt as if that moment could be a huge opportunity for her cause to gain wider public recognition and support.

“There were bread lines, there was massive economic insecurity, and there were mental health crises,” she said of the early months of the pandemic. “These are the kinds of things that community health workers address.”

For Kangovi, it was not a time to take a step back.

But as she tried to power through her lingering symptoms, they only got worse. The less she rested, the more she needed to and the harder it was to function in her day-to-day life.

At the time, no one had even identified long COVID as a condition, leaving Kangovi in the dark for answers, at times doubting whether her symptoms were even real.

And so she pressed on, fighting for her cause and caring for her family in the midst of a public health crisis, exhausting every last ounce of energy, until her only option was to rest.

‘Trapped in a snowglobe’

By May, Kangovi’s hair was falling out. Her sinuses were inflamed; she was always exhausted. She felt a constant buzzing, not just in her head, as she noted in her journal, but a restlessness coursing through her body. She noticed that she had written in her notebook backwards — something she’d never done before. She had trouble recalling words: doing so felt like an engine revving on neutral inside her head. Her brain function felt muted, or muffled — as if a soft slice of bread was coating her brain.

But the single biggest issue plaguing Kangovi was her sleep.

Normally, she was a “great sleeper,” yet Kangovi’s sleep was now shallow and restless.

“My sleep felt like dozing on a bus,” she recalled. “I would drift off and still be able to trace the thought pattern that I was having before I had fallen asleep. I didn’t dream. I just kept thinking,”

When she did fall asleep, she would awaken with a sudden, electric jolt of energy and be wide awake. She estimated she had these interruptions roughly 20 times a night.

In her journal, Kangovi drew a diagram of how she imagined her sleep looked:

A horizontal line, broken up by bright yellow electric jolts every hour or two, with a confused, restless period in the early morning hours. Beneath that image, she drew a picture of how she envisioned her old sleep: a ballooning green leaf, full in the center and tapered at the ends. She wrote she hoped to dream of bicycling near the tall grasses and along the water. But that sleep did not come.