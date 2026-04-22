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This year’s frigid winter blanketed the grounds at Hidden Valley Farm in Jamison, Bucks County, and prevented its 1,200 resident chickens from grazing on the fresh grass and plants that are normally a part of their diet.

In search of produce to supplement the standard chicken feed, Eric Kretschman, owner of Hidden Valley Farm, found a solution at Warminster Food Bank that was “as simple as going and knocking on their door,” he said.

Since then, the food bank and farm have developed what they describe as a symbiotic relationship.

Each month, the food bank provides the farm with hundreds of pounds of produce that is spoiling and no longer fit for their patrons. Then, Kretschman and his team sort the produce and prepare what he calls “the salad bar” for his chickens.

On a recent chilly afternoon in April, the hens rushed out in a clamorous cacophony to peck away at lettuce and tussle over other greens and small pieces of fruit. It turns out the birds are feathered fiends for watermelon, Kretschman said.

Whatever isn’t fit for the chickens, the “no-kill” farm’s resident 25 pigs happily clean up the rest, dining on bagels, pineapples, carrots and other delicacies.