The numerous health problems, including some cancers, linked to PFAS have led to lawsuits against companies that make the products, such as DuPont and its successor companies, and 3M. The consequences of exposure are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the human bloodstream for years.

Carluccio and other environmental advocates have argued that while Pennsylvania’s proposal is a step in the right direction, it isn’t restrictive enough. They had called for lower MCLs, for more PFAS compounds to be regulated and for private wells to be protected. (Private wells are not regulated under the federal Clean Drinking Water Act, and states don’t have authority over them.)

Those who voted against the measure on Thursday argued that the state should wait for the EPA to implement federal MCLs. The agency is expected to propose federal restrictions for PFAS in drinking water in December. EPA last year also announced a roadmap to address PFAS.

Environmental advocates like Hope Gross of the Buxmont Coalition for Safer Water say states should act quickly because it could take several years for the EPA to implement federal MCLs.

“I’m grateful that Pennsylvania finally moved ahead with theirs, because we could be ahead of the game,” Gross said. We’ll be at least working on getting these levels lower now versus waiting maybe another year, maybe two years, for the federal government to set their MCLs.”

The measure now needs to be approved by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, and the Attorney General’s office.

Delaware has proposed implementing its own MCLs, while New Jersey already restricts PFAS at 13 parts per trillion for PFOS and PFNA, and 14 parts per trillion for PFOA.