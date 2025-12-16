This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Delaware City Refinery must install fenceline air quality sensors after it failed to accurately report recent emissions of a hazardous chemical.

The refinery released unpermitted levels of butane, a flammable gas, following a mechanical failure last month.

The Delaware City Refinery originally reported that the incident lasted fewer than two hours during the afternoon of Nov. 27. However, the company later informed environmental regulators that the butane release lasted for about 19 hours, beginning the night of Nov. 26.

The refinery, owned by PBF Energy, has received more than 50 violations in the past 10 years. In May, a mechanical failure led to the release of sulphur dioxide for almost three weeks, prompting residents to call on the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to take stronger action against the company. In March, the refinery discharged high levels of carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide into the air for 10 hours.

The agency said that because last month’s butane emissions weren’t reported in a timely and accurate fashion, regulators had no opportunity to evaluate the impacts in real-time.

“Unfortunately, the refinery has had three significant environmental incidents this year,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said in a statement.

“While DNREC has been working toward additional community monitors, demanding that the refinery quickly install fenceline sensors is a step that we believe is now necessary. But it is not the end of our response to ensure future releases can be detected sooner and the public can see the data directly.”

PBF Energy has not responded to a request for comment.

Based on the limited information provided, the Delaware Division of Public Health said there likely was no public health threat.

Butane is a colorless gas used in aerosol sprays, lighters and some industrial work. Though typically odorless, the butane released by the refinery could be detected by smell, DNREC said, because it contained the same odorant used in natural gas.

Once released into the air, butane spreads quickly and is unlikely to cause breathing problems, or skin and eye irritation, DNREC said. The agency believes the butane emissions traveled toward the Delaware River, and that concentrations around the facility were below occupational health limits.