Trump administration freezes $175M in funding to Penn over trans athlete policies

The Trump administration froze approximately $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania over the school’s policies for transgender athletes, a senior White House official told WHYY News.

The Ivy League university — and Philadelphia’s largest private employer — has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump as his administration cracks down on transgender athletes in collegiate sports. In February, the Department of Education launched an investigation into Penn over alleged violations of Title IX. The freeze announced Wednesday is not related to the department’s investigation, the official said.

“This is immediate proactive action to review discretionary funding streams” to Penn, the official added.

The funding freeze was first reported by FOX Business and confirmed by the White House in a post on X from its Rapid Response account.

“Promises made, promises kept,” the post reads.