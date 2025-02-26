Upheaval and firings at CDC raise fears about disease outbreak response

Another arm of the CDC feeling the pinch of layoffs is the already overstretched team that oversees port health stations, screening travelers for dangerous pathogens at airports and land border crossings.

Three out of the 20 port health stations now have no CDC staff and half have no officer in charge, according to a current CDC employee, who’s not authorized to speak publicly.

These stations are a first line of defense. Staff there assess humans and animals for disease threats and, if a case of illness is found, work with local authorities on contact tracing if other passengers were potentially exposed.

With countries dealing with outbreaks of Ebola and other diseases, it’s critical to have these trained workers in place who can recognize someone with signs or symptoms and coordinate the response, says Dr. Kimberly Dodd, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University and a former USDA official.

Stations are increasingly covering for each other, and sometimes “choosing not to do certain things because there aren’t enough resources,” a CDC employee with direct knowledge of the situation told NPR. “It’s like a web and when you rip out part of that, you can’t expect it to work the same as before,” the individual says.

Fears about readiness for emerging risks

It will take time to see the consequences of the cracks introduced by these mass firings – and the broader attempt to downsize federal health agencies.

“The ripple effects, and how that impacts our infectious disease and pandemic preparedness is going to be larger and more widespread than we’re able to put our arms around right now,” says Dodd.

Some worry the ongoing turbulence could distract from some of the most pressing public health threats on our doorstep, including bird flu and measles.

Aside from firings, other agency functions have been interrupted. For instance, the CDC’s forthcoming meeting of its vaccine advisors was postponed, playing into concerns that vaccine policy could be disrupted by the new administration.

And the CDC pulled a successful advertising campaign for the flu vaccine, amid the worst flu season in years.

The clampdown on external communication that took hold when President Trump came into office impeded some lines of communication and frayed longstanding relationships between local health officials, their partners and the federal government.

While routine meetings and updates about bird flu and other urgent threats have resumed to some extent, “communication is still not where it needs to be,” says Lori Freeman, executive director of the National Association of City and County Health Officials.

The targeting of the CDC was top of mind when Freeman met with Texas health officials last week amid ongoing fears about the state’s measles outbreak.

“It feels like there’s a lot of areas that are threatening our ability to do work on the ground,” she says. She adds that she fears the CDC may pull back funds that local public health agencies rely on.

Since mid-January, 124 cases of measles have been reported in the South Plains region of Texas, and 9 cases in neighboring New Mexico.

Both states tell NPR they are in regular contact with their counterparts at the CDC. So far though, the agency doesn’t have a major presence on the ground.

“We would only request assistance if the state did not have the resources to respond to the outbreak,” according to Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services, who confirmed that one CDC epidemiologist is in the region.

But in the City of Lubbock, where hospitals are caring for patients with measles, some local health officials are calling for more help, whether that’s from state or federal authorities.

“We need some more boots on the ground to be combating this,” Katherine Wells, director of public health for the City of Lubbock, told NPR.

Robert Nott, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health, said that “on the measles front, our relationship with the CDC remains productive.”

Overall, notes Datta, the former CDC official, disease outbreak response is fundamentally a human-based enterprise. While it depends on data, important information needs to be relayed between epidemiologists, health care providers on the ground and public health authorities.

“Those are not automated systems, not by a long shot,” says Datta, the former CDC official.

“It takes a practiced eye to say, ‘what are the next set of questions that we need to be asking? How can we confirm or negate our worst fears?” says Datta.

For instance, if a few polio cases are reported from different countries over a few months, it would take a birds-eye view to understand how they’re related. Knowing where the cases are coming from is key to effectively fighting an outbreak, she says.