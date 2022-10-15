Philly art museum union to end strike, calling tentative deal a ‘game-changer’
The strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is over.
After picketing outside the museum for 19 days, the workers of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will put down their signs and bullhorns, and vote for ratification on Sunday.
The strike has been called off, and workers expect to return to the job on Monday.
Union president Adam Rizzo said the museum “caved,” and the union got everything it wanted in terms of raises and health benefits.
“This contract is a game-changer for current PMA workers, for the future of the museum, and for workers throughout the entire cultural sector,” Rizzo said. “Now, the PMA is an even greater symbol of our city.”
Museum director Sasha Suda told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the agreement “ended up being a partnership between the museum, the city, and the union to start looking forward.
After two years of negotiating, the union called a strike on September 26 after being unable to reach a deal on a contract with the museum. The union had been asking for a 14% salary increase in response to wage stagnation and inflation, a minimum wage of $16.75; making raises retroactive to July 1, when non-union staff received raises; and decreasing the cost of health insurance.
The museum had countered, offering to increase pay by 11% by 2024, four weeks of paid parental leave, accelerated health benefits eligibility for new employees, and job security protections.
The agreement comes just a day before the union planned to stage a demonstration on Saturday while museum donors and trustees were there for a gala celebration for the opening of a long-anticipated exhibition about Henri Matisse.
“Matisse in the 1930s” features about 140 works by the beloved French modernist tracking a transformative period in his life and work, in part spurred by a key mural commission in Philadelphia at the Barnes Foundation. The PMA will be the only U.S. museum to host the exhibition.
