After 17 days, the Art Museum director acknowledges striking workers

On Wednesday the new CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Sasha Suda, publicly acknowledged for the first time the museum worker’s strike that began 17 days before.

“I know that unions can and will work in partnership with management to ensure a thriving institution that’s also a safe and sustainable employer,” Suda said to a roomful of about 50 journalists and critics gathered for a preview of the new exhibition “Matisse in the 1930s.”

“We’ll get there in time. I can only hope that the coming days will bring us together and that we can all reflect on the past few years as an immovable block of history,” she said.

Suda’s first day on the job was September 26th, the first day of the strike. She has never addressed the union directly.

On Wednesday a junket of art journalists, many from out of town, came to both the Barnes Foundation and the PMA to preview their respective upcoming exhibitions. At the PMA they had to cross a picket line of several dozen striking workers to get inside.

Inside over lunch, Suda told the journalists that her first two weeks on the job have been “an intense period, as you can imagine, of observation, listening, and sensing what the future of the organization can and will be.”

“I know that the PMA board and leadership believes that PMA employees are the foundation for its future,” Suda said. “This is a conversation that’s been going on long before the 12 days that I’ve been on the ground.”