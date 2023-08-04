Oftentimes these hermits were given a grotto or hovel — some kind of built hermitage — and were obligated to let their hair and beard grow long, prohibited from trimming their fingernails, and had to dress like a druid. Some were instructed to never speak, bathe, or leave the property for the term of the contract, which could be as long as 7 years.

The BBC television show “Worst Jobs in History” once profiled the garden hermit as an example of a historically terrible idea.

“I do think it’s one of the worst jobs in the world,” Tatarsky said while wearing a gnome costume of tattered clothes and a peaked hat. “I’m interested in this as an extreme of exploitation: contracting someone to sit on your property as a demonstration of your wealth through the performance of thoughtful melancholy.”

The garden hermit is distinct from a true hermit, someone who elects to isolate from society for long-term contemplation in nature, typically toward spiritual ends. But in Georgian England, a wealthy estate owner who has sunk a fortune into creating a sprawling, naturalistic landscape might want to lend his garden an air of spiritual profundity by hiring someone to play the part of a sage, 24/7.

“The phenomenon of the ornamental hermit living in the garden strikes the 21st century reader as bizarre, even hilarious, but in the 18th century is was taken for the most part seriously,” wrote historian Gordon Campbell in his definitive work on the subject, “The Hermit in the Garden: From Imperial Rome to the Ornamental Gnome” (2013).

“There were detractors, but many visitors to gardens respected the figure of the hermit as an embodiment of ideals of solitary retirement and pleasing melancholy,” he wrote.

Reached by email, Campbell said he did not encounter evidence of garden hermits anywhere in America while researching his book. Glen Foerd, built as a summer home in 1850 by banker Charles Macalester and significantly expanded in 1901 by industrialist and congressman Robert Foerderer, is not known to have ever had a resident hermit.

Nevertheless, Tatarsky said it’s not that far removed from the work they do as a performance artist.

“This metaphor of the ornamental hermit has a lot of resonance for art makers and cultural workers today,” they said. “We can think about questions of funding and trace it back to this tradition. What is considered the moral thing to do with one’s money in terms of supporting culture?”