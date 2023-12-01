Most PECO electric customers will see bills drop starting in December

The average residential customer that uses PECO’s default service will see their monthly bill go down by around $5 starting Dec. 1.

A building with a sign that reads PECO

PECO headquarters in Center City Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Many Philadelphians’ electric bills will go down slightly starting December 1.

Residential customers that buy electricity from PECO will see their bills dip by around $5 a month.

“Obviously there’s everyday goods and services that are costing more,” PECO spokesperson Greg Smore. “We recognize [the] responsibility to serve our customers while also working to keep bills as low as possible.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The change is due to a drop in the cost of the electricity the utility supplies, which is made largely from natural gas.

“It’s really anticipated that the cost of natural gas will continue to decrease and eventually will stabilize in the next few years,” Smore said. “That’s really due to increased domestic production and lower overall demand.”

The cost of the electricity PECO supplies — reflected in the supply charge on a customer’s bill — is decreasing close to 8%, or about one cent per kilowatt hour.

Related Content

The $5 decrease only applies to PECO customers that use the utility’s default electric service. The roughly 23% of PECO customers that shopped around for an electric supplier could see different price changes. 

It’s a modest change for customers — but Smore says there are other ways you can reduce your household’s overall energy costs.

“Just taking small steps around your home like upgrading your insulation, making sure that your window and doors are sealed as best as possible and managing your thermostat to save money during the wintertime,” he said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Customers can also explore the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which can provide a grant of up to $1,000, or ask PECO to even out their bills over 12 months.

“It starts to spread your bill out over a 12-month period,” Smore said. “It makes any fluctuations … a little bit more manageable.”

PECO’s supply charges will reset again in early March.

Subscribe to PlanPhilly

Our weekly newsletter delivers original reporting on the people, places and things that make Philly.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly sq logo

PlanPhilly

In-depth, original reporting on housing, transportation, and development.

You may also like

About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

Read more
Sophia Schmidt smiles for a photo outside

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate