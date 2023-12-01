Most PECO electric customers will see bills drop starting in December

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Many Philadelphians’ electric bills will go down slightly starting December 1.

Residential customers that buy electricity from PECO will see their bills dip by around $5 a month.

“Obviously there’s everyday goods and services that are costing more,” PECO spokesperson Greg Smore. “We recognize [the] responsibility to serve our customers while also working to keep bills as low as possible.”

The change is due to a drop in the cost of the electricity the utility supplies, which is made largely from natural gas.

“It’s really anticipated that the cost of natural gas will continue to decrease and eventually will stabilize in the next few years,” Smore said. “That’s really due to increased domestic production and lower overall demand.”

The cost of the electricity PECO supplies — reflected in the supply charge on a customer’s bill — is decreasing close to 8%, or about one cent per kilowatt hour.