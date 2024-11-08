GOP flips 2 U.S. House seats in Pa., as Republican Scott Perry wins again

Republicans knocked off Democrats in two perennially contested U.S. House seats in eastern Pennsylvania while U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, one of the hardest right members of the chamber, survived a challenge in a southern Pennsylvania district with more moderate politics.

The defeats of sixth-term Rep. Matt Cartwright and three-term Rep. Susan Wild came as the GOP’s U.S. House majority hung in the balance and Democrats seek a last line of resistance to Donald Trump’s second-term White House agenda.

The Republican victories also ensure that the GOP has recaptured a majority of the state’s congressional delegation, now 10-7, since the party lost it in a slate of 2018 defeats.

Republican Rob Bresnahan, a first-time candidate and developer who runs a family construction company, beat Cartwright in a district around Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Meanwhile, Ryan Mackenzie, a member of the state House of Representatives, beat Wild in a district around Allentown.

Both districts hold narrow Democratic registration advantages, but Republicans have helped fund challengers to Cartwright and Wild for years in hopes of beating them.