Philly’s Black Doctors Consortium receives $3 million in federal funding

Dr. Ala Stanford (right) accepted part of $3 million in funding from Community Project Funding from Congressman Dwight Evans (left) at the Center for Health Equity on March 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Black Doctors Consortium in North Philadelphia has received $3 million out of the $1.5 trillion federal spending bill recently signed by President Biden. The funds will help the medical clinic supply free health care.

Dr. Ala Stanford reflected on 2 years of the Black Doctors Consortium’s efforts to provide health care to undeserved Philadelphians on March 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Black Doctors Consortium was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and relatively low vaccine rates in the Black population. Dr. Ala Stanford created what became a national model to engage the Black community in not only COVID vaccinations, but regular medical treatment, generally.

She said the federal funds will help operate her brick-and-mortar Center for Health Equity in North Philadelphia.

Dr. Ala Stanford said some funding for the Black Doctors Consortium from Community Project Funding would go towards a new health clinic in Germantown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“Funds like this allow this to be legacy-building,” she said. “Long after I’m gone it will still be here across from a project home, adjacent to a school and part of an annex of a church of over 5,000 members to a zip code of 19132 where the life expectancy here is 20 years lower versus a community that’s five miles away.”

Congressman Brendon Boyle and Congressman Dwight Evans helped secure the federal funding for the group.

“We both have visited with the Black Doctors Consortium and we understand the significance of the Black Doctors to the city of Philadelphia,” Evans said. “These doctors have done so much for the people of Philadelphia by advocating for the voiceless.”

Both Evans and Boyle were scheduled to deliver oversized checks to Dr. Stanford, but only Evans made it as Boyle became unexpectedly ill on Monday.

Congressman Dwight Evans joined Dr. Ala Stanford at the Center for Health Equity to announce $3 million dollars in Community Project Funding to the Black Doctors Consortium on March 28, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Black Doctor’s Consortium is looking to expand the health clinic to a second location in North Philadelphia. Dr. Stanford hopes to use the former location of Carman’s Skate Rink on Germantown Avenue.

The $3 million in federal funds for the Black Doctors Consortium is part of $6.3 million going to a variety of Philadelphia organizations, including the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, the 52nd Street Initiative, Share Food Program, Nicetown Sport Court, Philadelphia Youth Basketball, Vestedin (West Philadelphia Financial Services Institution), and Allegheny West.

