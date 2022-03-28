Philly’s Black Doctors Consortium receives $3 million in federal funding

The Black Doctors Consortium in North Philadelphia has received $3 million out of the $1.5 trillion federal spending bill recently signed by President Biden. The funds will help the medical clinic supply free health care.

The Black Doctors Consortium was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and relatively low vaccine rates in the Black population. Dr. Ala Stanford created what became a national model to engage the Black community in not only COVID vaccinations, but regular medical treatment, generally.

She said the federal funds will help operate her brick-and-mortar Center for Health Equity in North Philadelphia.

“Funds like this allow this to be legacy-building,” she said. “Long after I’m gone it will still be here across from a project home, adjacent to a school and part of an annex of a church of over 5,000 members to a zip code of 19132 where the life expectancy here is 20 years lower versus a community that’s five miles away.”