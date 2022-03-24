$1 million in federal funding flows to the Mann Center

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia has received $1 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements. The funds come as part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill President Biden recently signed into law.

The Mann is about to turn 50 years old in 2026. CEO Catherine Cahill said the open-air performing arts venue built in 1976 is like an older house with deferred maintenance needs.

“That is what I call, affectionately, the ‘no-see-em’s’: electrical work, transformer work, very expensive and critical things that are aging fast here,” Cahill said. “We are trying to address them as quickly as we can.”