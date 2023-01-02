How Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry were central to the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Two Pennsylvania Republicans were key figures in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee said Rep. Scott Perry and state Sen. Doug Mastriano — who would later win the Republican nomination for governor — worked to keep Trump in power after his loss to Joe Biden.

Throughout the year, as they ran for office amid Justice Department and congressional inquiries about the insurrection, their efforts to help Trump overturn the election were repeatedly in the news.

Perry, according to the committee, introduced Trump to environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark. Trump considered installing Clark as attorney general because he was sympathetic to Trump’s election fraud claims.