Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the insurrection

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August.

Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.

But a transcript of the conversation shows that House select committee investigative counsel then shared the questions they wanted to ask him — including a question about a phone call between Mastriano and Vice President Mike Pence.

“We would’ve asked about the calls that Senator Mastriano may have had with the President or members of the White House or other officials on January 6th, including a call he apparently placed to the Vice President on the 6th,” states the transcript, which redacted the name of the investigative counsel member speaking. The committee’s final report doesn’t mention such a call.