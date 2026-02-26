From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As power-hungry data centers that serve the growth in artificial intelligence continue to draw the ire of electricity customers, regulators and lawmakers across the Philadelphia region, President Donald Trump said during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening that he’d made deals with tech companies to tamp down on rising electric bills.

“Many Americans are also concerned that energy demand from AI data centers could unfairly drive up their electric utility bills,” Trump told Congress. “Tonight, I’m pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new ratepayer protection pledge. You know what that is? We’re telling the major tech companies that they have the obligation to provide for their own power needs. They can build their own power plants as part of their factory, so that no one’s prices will go up and, in many cases, prices of electricity will go down for the community, and very substantially.”

Without giving details of the agreements, Trump called it a “unique strategy” that would have tech companies that operate data centers build their own power plants.

A major factor in rising electricity rates is due to the shrinking gap between supply and demand, with the surge in demand stemming from the amount of energy it takes to power artificial intelligence.

But it’s unclear how this will work.

“The president provided an unenforceable corporate commitment that has no details, and can’t possibly be implemented in any meaningful way,” said Ari Peskoe, director of the Harvard Electricity Law Initiative.

Peskoe said the president cannot unilaterally change how data centers get their energy, which is primarily through contracts with utilities.

“Those contracts are regulated by state utility regulators and federal regulators,” he said. “And any change in how these data centers pay for energy has to go through those regulatory processes.”

The region’s grid operator, PJM Interconnection, said data centers have led to a narrowing gap between supply and demand, which has led to increasing costs. The amount of energy required by new and proposed data centers also risks future blackouts.