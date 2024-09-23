From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Road salts are impacting the health of the East Branch Brandywine Creek by increasing salinity, alkalinity and metal concentrations in the water, according to a new Villanova University study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

The Chester County creek supplies drinking water for residents in Downingtown and West Chester, and is a popular area for trout fishing.

The researchers, who sampled 13 locations of the creek over the course of a year, say the study is one of the first to evaluate the specific causes of poor water quality within a smaller watershed.

“If we know the cause, then we can say, ‘All right, do we need to limit development in a certain way? Do we need to change our road salt application rates before it gets as salty as our more urban streams?’” said researcher Steven Goldsmith, an environmental science professor at Villanova University.

Researchers also found copper and zinc were caused by wastewater effluent, and agricultural areas had higher levels of arsenic due to historic applications of pesticides.

The study did not evaluate impacts on wildlife or drinking water quality. However, research has found road salts can deplete oxygen levels fish rely on to survive.

Road salts can contaminate drinking water wells and cause health problems for people with high blood pressure, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

As snow plows push salt to the side of the road, it can also infiltrate the soil and groundwater, Goldsmith said.

“You could also get even in your groundwater, in these areas of road salt application, higher inputs of things like zinc, copper and potentially even lead going into your streams as a result of that road salt being deposited on the side of the road,” he said.