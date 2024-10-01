Wilmington’s Hagley Museum is using old technology for a sustainable future

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Wilmington’s Hagley Museum and Library was once home to a factory founded by E. I. du Pont, where workers produced gunpowder and black powder between 1892 and 1921 for agriculture, hunting, military and construction purposes. The du Pont’s blasting powder helped create the Erie Canal, equip Union forces in the Civil War and build the Transcontinental Railroad.

Situated along the Brandywine River, the factory relied on dams and water power to run its operations. Today, the once loud and smelly factory buzzing with 450 workers is now a peaceful tree-lined park with views of the river. The historic factory buildings, family home and gardens have been conserved to offer tours and provide education on the history of innovation.

Though much has changed, Hagley is turning back the wheels of time and using the historic dams along the Brandywine to generate power to build a more sustainable future.

“One of the things that we’re really looking at as an institution, and something that we’ve been studying for almost the last decade, is looking into the potential to start creating our own hydroelectric power again,” said Mike Adams, director of museum and audience engagement. “We can find a way to use modern turbines, or historic turbines, to help generate electricity to reduce our impact on the electrical grid, and to be a little more sustainable in our practices.”