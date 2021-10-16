Hagley Museum funds Ida’s flood damage repairs with sales of historic cider

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida stormed through the northeast last month, lots of attention focused on the damage caused to people’s homes. From a tornado that devastated parts of South Jersey to severe flooding in Pennsylvania, the damage was widespread throughout our region.

With so much rain falling across the headwaters of the Brandywine River, which ends in Wilmington, some residents living along the water had to be rescued from their homes after surging water overflowed the banks.

Many businesses were also devastated. Further upstream in the city, the Hagley Museum and Library saw significant damage.

“It was so loud. You know, the water was just like one big waterfall in the powder yard,” said Jill MacKenzie, Hagley’s executive director.

The powder yard is the area right along the Brandywine, which used water-powered mills to grind gunpowder for the DuPont company more than 200 years ago. Company founder Éleuthère Irénée du Pont diverted part of the river to run through what are called “mill races” that turn the gears for grinding. Hagley offers tours of the mills and support buildings to demonstrate the history of the du Pont family and the company they founded at the site in 1802.