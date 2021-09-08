Gov. Tom Wolf to tour storm damage in Bridgeport, Montgomery County

  Katie Katro, 6abc
    September 8, 2021
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Norristown

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Norristown, Pa. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf plans to tour storm damage in Bridgeport, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

Bridgeport was one of many locations in Montgomery County that was hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last week.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open Wednesday and Thursday at 2 W. Lafayette Street in Norristown. Residents can meet with representatives from disaster relief groups, as well as municipal, county, and state emergency management officials, and human services agencies.

Multiple parts of Montgomery County were hit hard by Ida, with both severe flooding and tornado damage.

People Action News spoke with cleaning up say they are grateful to be alive.

“Normally, we would ignore those in the past because we never thought anything would come in this area, but now we have to take these very seriously,” said Mark Blank, from Upper Dublin Township.

