Camden City Councilman Arthur Barclay enters pretrial intervention for hitting a pedestrian while on a suspended license

Camden City Councilman Arthur Barclay was accepted into the Pretrial Intervention (PTI) Program, allowing him to avoid having a criminal record. His application was submitted before his Monday morning hearing, during which Judge Gwendolyn Blue confirmed its approval.

“The good thing, Mr. Barclay, sir, is that you do everything you’re supposed to do, you will not have a criminal record,” Blue told Barclay.

Barclay, who was charged last year with seriously injuring a pedestrian while driving with a suspended license, was indicted in October.

After processing, Barclay left the Camden County Hall of Justice with his attorney, Shawn Huber. Also at Barclay’s side was disgraced former Camden school advisory board president Wasim Muhammed, who said he was there to offer support.