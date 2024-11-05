From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Camden City Councilman Arthur Barclay was arraigned Monday in the Camden County Hall of Justice for seriously injuring a pedestrian while driving with a suspended license.

The incident, first reported by TAPInto Camden, happened July 1, 2023, on Chambers Avenue near Benson Street. Barclay is accused of hitting a 37-year-old woman who suffered a shattered right femur, fourth-degree burns and injuries to her right hip, according to the probable cause statement.

The state Attorney General’s office took over the case days after the incident.

He was indicted by a grand jury in October on a fourth-degree felony. If convicted, Barclay faces up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Also, his driver’s license will be suspended for an additional year.

Barclay, who appeared in court wearing a pine green suit, was with his attorney, Shawn Huber.