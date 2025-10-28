Why billions of gallons of raw sewage keep ending up in Philadelphia waterways

This story originally appeared on Inside Climate News.

Some 280 years after a river-swimming Benjamin Franklin petitioned to curb wathyer pollution here, the city is still struggling to meet the challenge, according to water advocates who assembled along the banks of one of its two main rivers on Monday.

While Franklin’s concerns were primarily about cowhides and horns dumped by industrial tanneries, today it’s human waste spilling from archaic sewer systems that impairs the city’s waterways and harms residents, according to the nonprofit environmental group PennEnvironment.

For years, the group and other advocates have pressed the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD)—purveyor of both drinking water and sewer services to 1.5 million Philadelphians—as well as the Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority, across the Delaware River in New Jersey, over the pollution. Both systems are heavily reliant on so-called “combined sewers,” a network of pipes dating to the 19th century that combine sewage and stormwater and that intentionally overflow into waterways during rainstorms.

Monday marked the latest touchpoint, as PennEnvironment released updated data on the billions of gallons of sewage-tainted overflow released each year, along with a new interactive map detailing the locations of the pollution.

“Unfortunately, our new report … shows that on far too many days each year, the Philadelphia Water Department’s pipes and sewer systems dump huge volumes of raw sewage into our beautiful waters, harming our environment and depriving the public of a safe place to fish, boat and float,” said Hanna Felber, clean water associate with PennEnvironment.

A key takeaway of the new report is that even as Philadelphia and Camden spend billions of dollars to address the pollution, the problem continues to fester, especially compared to peer cities.

The most recent data, taken as a yearly average stretching from 2016 to 2024, shows at least 12.7 billion gallons of combined sewage a year is released from the Philadelphia system alone, according to PennEnvironment’s analysis of data provided by the PWD. The smaller Camden system does not measure its overflows in gallons, but PennEnvironment says sewage overflows occur on an average of 76 days a year, a higher figure than the 65 days the group calculated for most of Philadelphia’s watersheds.

All together, PennEnvironment calculates the overflows may make Philadelphia’s waterways unsafe for public recreation for 195 days a year, more than half the calendar. Felber said that compared unfavorably to cities such as Milwaukee and Boston, which each have fewer than 10 overflows each year.

Philadelphia Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, chair of the City Council’s Environment committee, framed the pollution as part of wider environmental justice issues and public health threats in the city.

“Part of the reason I got involved with this work in the first place is because I saw working-class Black and brown communities like those I grew up in and represent being used as dumping grounds for all kinds of dirty uses,” Gauthier said at PennEnvironment’s news conference Monday. “It angers but does not surprise me that my constituents [near Cobbs Creek] experience the highest volume of sewage overflows, and at this rate, PennEnvironment reports, it will take decades for rivers and creeks to be regularly clean.”