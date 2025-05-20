From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Swimmable waterways have long been the goal of the federal Clean Water Act, passed in 1972.

But more than 50 years after its passage, older industrial cities such as Camden and Philadelphia struggle to reach that level of cleanliness because of outdated sewer systems.

Unlike modern infrastructure, which utilizes separate piping systems, older sewer systems send stormwater and sewage through the same underground pipes.

During heavy rain, this combined sewer/stormwater system can overflow, spilling raw sewage into the region’s rivers and streams. The overflow can also mean flooding in nearby communities.

Camden’s main waterways, the Cooper and the Delaware rivers, often contain fecal bacteria levels that make it unsafe for humans to swim, fish or even kayak.

But the Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority, or CCMUA, is taking steps officials hope will change the trajectory of local water quality. Last month, the state of New Jersey awarded the sewer and wastewater authority for investing in infrastructure that is diverting millions of combined sewer discharges from the state’s waterways.

“As people are becoming re-engaged with our waterways, especially the Cooper River in Camden County, we know it’s not meeting water quality standards,” said Scott Schreiber, executive director of the CCMUA. “The CCMUA is fully committed to restoring that water quality to these rivers and streams, so people can go kayak and people can do things like recreate in and around water with confidence that they won’t get sick.”

The CCMUA, a regional facility founded 1972, provides wastewater treatment for about 500,000 residents in Camden County’s 36 municipalities.

In 2021, the authority completed construction on a $20.5 million multi-project initiative that expanded its stormwater capacity from 150 to 185 million gallons a day. That means each year, the authority is able to accept 300 million gallons of additional sewage for treatment.

“It’s 300 million gallons a year that didn’t go to the Delaware, or Newton Creek, or Cooper River, and polluted it with viruses and bacteria and nutrients,” said Oleg Zonis, the CCMUA’s director of engineering. “It’s 300 million gallons that didn’t end up on the streets of Camden and Gloucester, or any other areas that potentially could be affected by flooding.”