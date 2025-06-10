The health of the Chesapeake Bay declined in an annual report card on the nation’s largest estuary released Tuesday, with scientists noting the effect of extreme rainfall patterns during the hottest year on record.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science gave the bay a C grade in its report card. That compares to a C-plus grade the bay received last year, which was the highest grade it had received since 2002.

“There was a substantial upturn in the overall Bay Health score in 2024, and it came down a little this year,” said Heath Kelsey, director of UMCES Integration and Application Network. “Over the long term, though, there is still an improving trend from the 1980s until now. We think extreme weather may have had some impact on the scores this year.”

The report noted that last year was the hottest year on record, with extreme rainfall patterns.

“While parts of the watershed experienced drought, brief but intense downpours can cause water to flow over the ground rather than soak into it, increasing the fertilizer, dirt, and debris carried into waterways,” the report said.

Bill Dennison, vice president for Science Application at UMCES, said the changing climate is definitely having an effect on the bay.

“One of the things that we saw in Maryland, in particular, was a prolonged summer drought — not so much spring, but a summer drought — punctuated by these extreme runoff events,” Dennison said. “So what was happening was that the crops didn’t have enough water, so they’re not soaking up the nutrients.”

As a result, when it did rain, there were excess nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, that were flowing into the bay, Dennison said.

“Now sadly, this is kind of our future,” Dennison said at a news conference at the Annapolis Maritime Museum near the bay. “This is the kind of weather patterns that are starting to become more common, which is drought punctuated by extreme events.”