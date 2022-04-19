Pennsylvania’s plan fails to meet goal for reducing pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, the EPA says

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is among Chesapeake Bay watershed states that, under federal law, must reduce pollution going into the bay by 2025.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the state is not on track to meet its reduction target.

The amended plan Pennsylvania submitted in December 2021 meets 70 percent of its nitrogen reduction target, but it is 9.7 million pounds short of EPA standards, the federal agency says. In addition, the EPA also found there is a phosphorus gap of 6,000 pounds, and a sediment gap of 48 million pounds.

Approximately 25,000 miles of streams in Pennsylvania are considered unsuitable for fishing, the EPA noted in a news release.

The EPA says the state needs to develop manure runoff controls and provide money to farmers so they can start using more environmentally safe practices.

“Pennsylvania has made noteworthy progress in recent years and key partnerships are in place,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “State agencies, counties, farmers, partners and nonprofits are on board and have put in a tremendous effort. What’s missing are improved manure control policies and dependable state funding for agriculture cost-share programs for farmers. These are measures other states have had for a long time.”

Ortiz said some simple strategies to control manure runoff from farms include better fencing to keep animals off stream and cover crops, to keep soils healthy without the need to add manure. These are things that are already being used in the state, Ortiz said, but not at a large enough scale.

The EPA also says Pennsylvania lacks details on how it will update or develop new programs or fully fund existing state programs.