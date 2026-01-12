Possible measles exposure at major Philadelphia airport, train station follows a busy holiday travel period
Recent measles cases and possible exposures have been linked to ongoing outbreaks in the U.S. and internationally.Listen 0:56
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
A person infected with measles traveling through Philadelphia last week may have exposed others to the highly infectious disease, health officials warn.
The city Department of Public Health is encouraging people to confirm their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms of infection, which can include a rash of small red dots, if they were at the following locations on Jan. 7:
- Philadelphia International Airport, Terminal A East between 7:50 and 11 p.m.
- William H. Gray III 30th Street Station between 8:15 and 11:25 p.m.
- Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 175, southbound from Boston to Washington, D.C., between the 9:23 p.m. stop in Philadelphia and 11:30 p.m.
Early symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough and puffy eyes, followed by a rash, health experts say. The virus spreads through direct contact with respiratory droplets or through droplets left in the air from coughing or sneezing, and is contagious four days before and after a rash appears.
People who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are most at risk of becoming ill and experiencing complications like pneumonia, brain infection and death.
New infections nationally follow a busy holiday travel time, declining vaccination rates and a record-setting year of illnesses. There were 2,144 confirmed measles cases in 2025, federal data shows — the most reported since the United States declared the disease eliminated in 2000.
Recent clusters and ongoing outbreaks in the U.S. include ones in Arizona, South Carolina and Utah, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Philly health commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said she believes there is “no threat to the general public” associated with the latest case.
“Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the potential for travel-related measles cases and subsequent outbreaks in the United States has increased,” she said in a statement. “We strongly encourage parents to get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able. People planning to travel outside the United States should speak with their doctor about their travel plans and vaccinations needed.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children receive their first dose of measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and a second between 4 and 6 years, but families can start vaccination early if they plan to travel abroad or during a community outbreak.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.