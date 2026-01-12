From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A person infected with measles traveling through Philadelphia last week may have exposed others to the highly infectious disease, health officials warn.

The city Department of Public Health is encouraging people to confirm their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms of infection, which can include a rash of small red dots, if they were at the following locations on Jan. 7:

Philadelphia International Airport, Terminal A East between 7:50 and 11 p.m.

William H. Gray III 30th Street Station between 8:15 and 11:25 p.m.

Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 175, southbound from Boston to Washington, D.C., between the 9:23 p.m. stop in Philadelphia and 11:30 p.m.

Early symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, cough and puffy eyes, followed by a rash, health experts say. The virus spreads through direct contact with respiratory droplets or through droplets left in the air from coughing or sneezing, and is contagious four days before and after a rash appears.

People who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are most at risk of becoming ill and experiencing complications like pneumonia, brain infection and death.

New infections nationally follow a busy holiday travel time, declining vaccination rates and a record-setting year of illnesses. There were 2,144 confirmed measles cases in 2025, federal data shows — the most reported since the United States declared the disease eliminated in 2000.

Recent clusters and ongoing outbreaks in the U.S. include ones in Arizona, South Carolina and Utah, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.