Freight train derails in Whitemarsh Township

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A CSX freight train derailed in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania on Monday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of Stenton Avenue and Joshua Road.

The train was operating on Norfolk Southern tracks.

Views from Chopper 6 showed as many as 15 to 20 cars off the tracks.

Officials said precautionary evacuations occurred for residents and businesses closest to the scene.

There were no reports of any hazardous materials leaking from the train cars.

“As of now, the only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved is silicone pellets, which pose no risk to the community,” police said.

There are no reported injuries and no known hazards to the public, officials said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.