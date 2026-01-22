From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Friends Association unveiled a new, 10-unit family shelter and office building in West Chester on Wednesday afternoon.

The multilevel space located at 825 Paoli Pike is an expansion of low-barrier, emergency housing in Pennsylvania’s wealthiest county by the local nonprofit.

Dozens of Chester County officials, local leaders and social service advocates gathered for Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the facility.

“This is not just a ribbon cutting — it’s a declaration that we will not turn our eyes away from homelessness,” Friends Association CEO Joyce Chester said during her remarks. “We will not pretend it doesn’t exist. We know that it does. We will treat that situation with dignity, respect and honor. And this is one of the ways that we can do it.”

The Chester County Department of Community Development awarded $3.2 million in federal grant money to Friends Association to buy and renovate the building. The space is now ready for use and the Friends Association has no mortgage, allowing it to focus its resources on its goal.

“We’re looking forward to saying ‘Welcome home,’” Chester said.

The commitment from the county government is the single-largest grant ever awarded by the department.

“As we’re having this discussion on the federal level over whether these programs are worth it or whether this money is worth it, I think Chester County is proving that it is worth it — and these lives are worth helping,” Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell said.

The top two floors of the new building consist of two- and three-bedroom apartments. Friends Association already operates the Family Center — a six-unit shelter in the heart of the borough. The expansion allows the nonprofit to serve up to 16 families.