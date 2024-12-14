2 juveniles shot near Dilworth Park ice rink in Center City Philadelphia

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said police believe there was a fight near the ice rink prior to the shooting.

A lone ice skater skates on the rink in front of City Hall

A lone ice skater warms up during midday at the ice rink at Dilworth Park next to City Hall in Center City Philadelphia. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two juveniles were shot near the ice rink at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood, police said Friday.

In a news release, the department said the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 15th and Market streets in Dilworth Park.

At a news conference following the shooting, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said that nearby officers heard “four or five” gunshots and found two teenagers who’d been shot. Vanore said police believe there was a fight near the ice rink prior to the shooting.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The deputy commissioner said one 14-year-old was shot in the face, who police said was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition. A second 14-year-old was shot in the leg, Vanore said, and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition, according to police..

An unnamed male suspect has been taken into custody. The department did not say what the argument was over and did not release further details as of Friday evening.

Anyone who saw the incident or shooting is asked to call the department at 215-686-8477.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Phil Davis

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate