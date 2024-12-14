From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two juveniles were shot near the ice rink at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood, police said Friday.

In a news release, the department said the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 15th and Market streets in Dilworth Park.

At a news conference following the shooting, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said that nearby officers heard “four or five” gunshots and found two teenagers who’d been shot. Vanore said police believe there was a fight near the ice rink prior to the shooting.

The deputy commissioner said one 14-year-old was shot in the face, who police said was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition. A second 14-year-old was shot in the leg, Vanore said, and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition, according to police..

An unnamed male suspect has been taken into custody. The department did not say what the argument was over and did not release further details as of Friday evening.

Anyone who saw the incident or shooting is asked to call the department at 215-686-8477.