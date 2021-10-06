Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning the reckless vehicular activities that occurred in Center City over the weekend.

On Saturday night, several hundred individuals gathered near City Hall, where videos from the night show people performing stunts with their vehicles, blocking roads, and setting off fireworks.

Video also emerged showing people jumping on top of a Philadelphia police vehicle.

“Just last year, we saw the highest number of traffic deaths on record due to people driving too fast and being unable to control their car and react,” the joint statement read. “These irresponsible activities put the public at risk of serious harm and cannot and will not be tolerated anywhere in Philadelphia.”