National Guard arrives at City Hall after Walter Wallace Jr. killing by police

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Uniformed Pennsylvania National Guard troops rolled into Philadelphia on Friday and posted around the city, including outside City Hall. Gov. Tom Wolf mobilized the guard to move into the city earlier this week following looting and unrest after police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr. Monday.

Earlier this week, Mayor Jim Kenney said the Guard was called in for “what’s going on in the streets right now,” adding that Wolf may have ordered them to standby for the election.

It was not immediately clear how long the Guard would be stationed in the city. Philly leaders were expected to speak more around 2 p.m. Friday.

In the past, the Guard stationed in commercial corridors that had seen looting.