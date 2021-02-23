Man rapes woman inside Center City Macy’s store, police say

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman inside the Center City Macy’s store.

Police say the unidentified man sexually assaulted a woman inside the bathroom of the Macy’s on 1300 Walnut Street on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

The suspect then left the store on foot and boarded a SEPTA Market Frankford Line train at 13th and Market streets around 11:45 a.m. He was last seen exiting the SEPTA station at 52nd and Market streets at 11:54 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is described as a thin man in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, black hoody, black pants with white stripes on the left leg, black sneakers with white around the sole, three quarter length jacket with a hood and white writing on the left shoulder with possibly four buttons on each sleeve.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts or identity, please call the Philadelphia Police Special Victim’s Unit at 215-685-3252.