Philadelphia police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are searching for multiple individuals after videos captured an unruly incident outside City Hall Saturday night.

A driver was seen performing stunts in front of a large crowd in Center City. Another video showed people jumping on top of a Philadelphia police vehicle. At one point, fireworks were even shot into the sky as the chaos unfolded.

Many who watched the video were surprised there to hear there have been no reported injuries given the large crowd size.

“It kind of looked reckless, to be honest with you,” said Amrit Chaphein of Philadelphia.

“It’s totally unacceptable. I can’t justify that, it’s unacceptable man,” added Rob Logan of North Philadelphia.

For some, like Logan, he says this incident only adds to the growing concerns around the city. “The city is out of control,” he said.