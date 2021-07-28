Hit-and-run driver who ran over woman twice in Center City arrested in Montco: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The suspect believed to be involved in a series of hit-and-run accidents in Philadelphia and Montgomery County that killed a woman and injured at least four others has been taken into custody.

Police tracked down the male suspect around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at 3rd and Park avenues near Main Street in Collegeville they say he struck a fifth pedestrian.

More than four hours earlier, calls came in to 911 around 2 a.m. about a driver of a Chevy Malibu rear-ending a motorcycle at Broad and Lombard streets, police said.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was driving the motorcycle with a 28-year-old woman on the back.

The man denied medical treatment. Police said the woman suffered bumps and bruises and was being treated at a local hospital.

After hitting the motorcycle, police said the driver of the car continued nearby to 15th and South streets. That’s where he’s accused of driving onto the sidewalk and running over a 32-year-old woman walking with a male coworker.

That coworker was walking his bicycle next to her after the two got off from work at a nearby restaurant, police said.

He was able to dive out of the way, with the car brushing his leg, but the woman and his bicycle were struck.