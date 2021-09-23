With hard-won support of Philly’s top cop, bill to ban minor traffic stops moves ahead

Black drivers represented 72% of the stops with an arrest rate of 1%, according to Bradford-Grey. Only 15% of the stops were white drivers with a .98% arrest rate.

When it came to tickets issued because of these stops, Black drivers made up 9% of tickets while white drivers made up 14% of fines issued.

“When they stopped white drivers, they were for more legitimate purposes and they actually did things that advance those public safety measures,” said former Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey testified Wednesday at a hearing convened by the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety. The hearing drew many supporters, including Philadelphia Police Department officials who had questioned the bill in the past.

Police will be trained

Many Black Philadelphians spoke about the stops as a grim rite of passage, especially for young teens and men.

Councilmember Isiah Thomas, the sponsor of the bill, recalled getting stopped in his vehicle for minor infractions by police and linked those fruitless stops to a pattern of racial profiling.

Others spoke about other such stops that turned deadly.

Sandra Bland, whose death while in police custody was ruled a suicide, was originally stopped in Texas for failing to signal a lane change. In Minnesota, Philando Castille was fatally shot after being stopped for driving with a broken taillight. And an officer shot Walter Scott in South Carolina after stopping him for a broken brake light.

Francis Healy, special advisor to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, said the department has been trying to address the disparities highlighted in data since last summer. Outlaw has come out in support of what the bill is trying to do and Healy insisted the passing of this bill would not impair police’s ability to stop drivers they suspect of committing a crime.

“This is not stopping police officers from making legitimate public safety stops,” he explained. ‘If I have reasonable suspicion or probable cause, you’re involved in criminal activity, I can make the stop.”

Thomas added the changes would still allow for stops for speeding, running stop signs, and tinted windows.