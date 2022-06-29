The state has a historic surplus of more than $9 billion at its disposal, and over the past few months, Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders hashed out much of the budget’s details in backroom meetings, with many criticizing a lack of transparency in the days leading up to Wednesday’s vote.

The spending bill was not posted to the Legislature’s website until late Monday evening, after committee hearings on the matter concluded.

The New Jersey Policy Perspective released a statement decrying the process.

“New Jersey’s budget-making process is fundamentally broken, and this year was even worse than usual. This was yet another last-minute budget cooked up in a back room with no opportunity for residents, reporters, advocates, or even some lawmakers to analyze the document, let alone read it before it was voted on,” said Nicole Rodriguez, New Jersey Policy Perspective’s president.

“Lawmakers could have released their budget proposal before the eleventh hour, held public hearings on how to spend the state’s record surplus and federal aid, and publicly released their budget resolutions,” Rodriguez’s statement continued. “Instead, chaos and backroom deals ruled the day, with 60 budget bills introduced at the last minute, some added to and removed from the agenda with no notice, no bill texts available, and no chance for residents to meaningfully weigh in on billions of dollars worth of spending.”

Voting on gun reform

The full legislature will also vote on about half a dozen gun reform measures on Wednesday.

Legislation to be considered includes measures that would raise the minimum age to obtain a firearm from 18 to 21 in certain cases, require gun owners who move to New Jersey from out of state to register their firearms within 60 days, and ban most .50 caliber rifles and the possession of body armor by most residents.

Other bills include legislation that would regulate the sale of ammunition, and require firearm dealers to sell microstamping-enabled firearms at the discretion of the state Attorney General.

New Jersey already has some of the strictest gun restrictions in the nation, and for the past year Murphy has pushed for lawmakers to pass stronger gun control legislation.

Kaison Little is a lead organizer for Black Lives Matter in Elizabeth, a predominantly Black and Latino city plagued by gun violence. He called the package “weak” as it relates to addressing the root causes of shootings. Instead he called for more direct investment into communities affected by gun violence, and for voices of marginalized communities to be amplified.

“We’ve lost a lot of young people due to gun violence,” Little said. “We have lost a lot of older people who’ve been impacted by gun violence that still have not sought accountability or justice for their preventative losses.”

This year, Elizabeth has consistently ranked in the top five New Jersey cities for reported shooting incidents, averaging about 13 cases per month between January and May, according to State Police data.