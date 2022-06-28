N.J. legislature looks to approve abortion protections, child tax credit

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, New Jersey lawmakers have moved on legislation that would protect abortion rights in the state.

On Monday, the New Jersey Budget Committee advanced two bills related to abortion: one that would prohibit people from out of state who come to New Jersey for reproductive health services (including abortion) from being extradited back to states where abortion is illegal, and another that would prevent New Jersey residents from being criminally or civilly liable for performing an abortion in violation of another state’s law.

Lawmakers also moved on a new child tax credit they said would help compensate for rising child care costs.

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer) introduced legislation that would create the child care tax credit per child for New Jersey taxpayers making $80,000 or less. Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex) sponsored the Senate version of the bill.