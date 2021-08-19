Ending gerrymandering: the redistricting fight in Pa.

The fight over redistricting is heating up in Pennsylvania with the release of the U.S. Census data. Pennsylvania, with 13 million people, will lose one of its 18 congressional seats. The Keystone State is notorious for some convolutedly-drawn congressional and legislative districts and there’s been a concerted effort in recent years to end partisan gerrymandering. This year the Republican-controlled General Assembly has pledged more transparency in drawing district lines, including hearings and websites open to the public. But will these steps lead to fairer and more representative maps? This hour, we talk about the redistricting process and what’s at stake. We’ll also talk about prison gerrymandering. Our guests are Fair Districts PA. chair CAROL KUNIHOLM, Republican State Representative WENDI THOMAS and Democratic State Representative JOANNA MCCLINTON, who serves on the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission.