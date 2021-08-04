Sen. Mastriano hopes to issue election ‘audit’ subpoenas within 2 weeks

A Republican state senator who wants to have the committee he leads force three counties to turn over election machines, ballots and related material said Tuesday he thinks subpoenas will be issued in the next two weeks.

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County told the conservative-friendly outlet Newsmax that he’s working on a broad subpoena to York, Tioga and Philadelphia counties.

“Obviously I can’t operate on my own, so I have a committee, so the committee will have a vote, hopefully in the next week or two that will authorize the committee, and me as their chair, to send the subpoenas to three counties,” he said.

The deadline for voluntary compliance that Mastriano gave the counties expired in recent days — officials in Tioga and Philadelphia have said no, and York has raised concerns but has not directly turned him down.