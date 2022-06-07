Ex-Philly Congressman Ozzie Myers pleads guilty to election fraud charges

A former U.S. congressman and Philadelphia political operative has pleaded guilty to myriad election fraud charges.

U.S. Attorneys say Democrat Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, bribed election judges for two South Philadelphia wards from 2014 to 2018 to pump up fake votes for his candidates.

One judge, Domenick J. Demuro, who was charged separately and also pleaded guilty, would certify fraudulent voting machine receipts as valid after adding fake votes for various candidates who had hired Myers for so-called consultancy services.

Demuro accepted payments between $300 and $5,000 to pump up the votes for candidates running for various federal, state, and local elected offices, including judicial positions.

Myers would drive another judge of elections, Marie Beren, to a South Philly polling place every Election Day, instructing her on which candidates should get how much of a fraudulent pump.

The charges Myers pleaded guilty to include conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records, and conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election.

“Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy. If even one vote has been illegally cast or if the integrity of just one election official is compromised, it diminishes faith in process,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “Votes are not things to be purchased and democracy is not for sale. If you are a political consultant, election official, or work with the polling places in any way, I urge you to do your job honestly and faithfully. That is what the public deserves and what the federal government will enforce.”