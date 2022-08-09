Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood.

The 48-year-old mom of a then 4-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.

“A lot of people look down on victims of violence. They think that somehow we’re all responsible for getting shot,” Johnson said.

Furthermore, she claimed that mental health problems and wealth disparities play a role in violence in predominantly Black communities.

“What is really going to change the game [is] if you’re providing opportunity for the same people you want to stop shooting,” she said.

Johnson is on a crusade to make her community safer and change how leaders and elected officials talk about violence in underserved neighborhoods, and she has support from state leaders, who have allocated millions of dollars to the cause including a significant allocation of federal funds announced Monday.

In 2014, after a Jersey City cop shot and killed 20-year-old Lavon King, Johnson co-founded the Jersey City Anti-Violence Coalition.

The grassroots movement grew substantially over the next eight years, and organizers formed a regional nonprofit called the Anti-Violence Coalition of Hudson County, where Johnson is executive director.

“We’ve been in situations where we’re preventing and de-escalating and doing some type of mediation with different groups who are engaging in violence,” Johnson said. “I don’t like to say gangs. I say groups.”

Through the latter organization, the New Jersey government began a partnership to fund community and hospital-based violence intervention programs, or HVIPs.