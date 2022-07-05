N.J. Gov. Murphy signs sweeping gun control measures into law

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed a gun control package tightening the state’s already stringent gun laws.

Flanked by Senate President Nick Scutari, Attorney General Matt Platkin, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, and several more officials, Murphy claimed the new laws, deemed “gun safety package 3.0,” would make the state safer from gun violence.

“There were those who said that we were being too ambitious, that the gun lobby was too strong, and that our political system would not have the will to take on and win this fight,” Murphy said. “But again, we believed differently. And guess what, today we are making gun safety package 3.0 the law of the land.”

At the press conference in Metuchen, Murphy signed seven new laws in total.

They include regulations that require gun owners who move to New Jersey from out of state to register their firearms within 60 days, ban most .50 caliber rifles, require firearm dealers to sell microstamping-enabled firearms at the discretion of the state Attorney General, regulate and track the sale of ammunition, and require prospective gun owners to pass a certified safety course in order to obtain a firearm purchasers ID card.

People who manufacture untraceable firearms, or so-called “ghost guns”, will now be charged with a second-degree crime, upgraded from a third-degree crime.