Last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on New York State’s gun regulations could have coattails reaching into Pennsylvania. The court ruling tossed out a century-old NY law that required people to demonstrate some kind of special need before they could get a permit to carry firearms out in public.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner said the decision could result in the easing of carry permit requirements in the city and make the current gun violence crisis worse.

“This is a very clear sign that the United States Supreme Court has said it’s open hunting season on all gun regulations. What will they actually do about things like age restrictions?” said Krasner Monday during his weekly gun violence news conference.

The DA said he believes there will be challenges to the current Pennsylvania regulations, which Philadelphia is obligated to follow because the state constitution won’t allow the city to make its own, tougher rules as it has fought to do many times in the past.